GARVEY (Touzel) Janice Faye (Jan) 12/12/1957-10/10/2019 Passed away suddenly. Dearly loved wife of Reon Cherished mum of Rheanne and Nicholas Treasured daughter of Harold (dec) and Rube (dec) Adored sister and sister in law of Ian and Heather, Sue and Kevin, John and Shirley, and Aunty Jan to their families We speak your name with love and pride, We smile through tears we try to hide, Thank you Jan/Mum for the time we shared The love you gave, the way you cared You left a place no one can fill We miss you and always will All our love forever
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 19, 2019
