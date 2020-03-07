|
Policha Jarrod 9.4.1981 - 1.3.2020 Jarrod was the loving son of Judy and cherished brother of Rowena. There are so many things we loved about him, like his kind and gentle nature, his sense of humour and his smile that would light up the room. He was admired and appreciated by so many for his talent and generosity to others. We feel lucky to have had him as part of our family. No words can express how much we will miss him and we will think of him always with love in our hearts. The world was never meant for one as beautiful as you.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 7, 2020