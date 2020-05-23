Home

Jean Catherine (VINCENT) BROWN


1936 - 2020
Jean Catherine (VINCENT) BROWN Notice
BROWN (nee Vincent) Jean Catherine 03/09/1936 - 16/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at Rangeview Private Nursing Home Wangaratta. Dearly loved wife of Les (dec). Loving mother of Stephen, Christine (Myrtle), Peter and Mark. Adored Grandma of 9 and Great Grandma of 4. Rest in peace Nothing can ever take away the love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger every day, remembrance keeps you near. We will never forget your special sense of humour, the grandkids trips to Glenrowan, your passionate support of all our sport, coaching and barracking from the sidelines- Loudly, and your famous letters to the editor Rest peacefully now. Stephen, Mary, Kerrie, John & Miles, Michelle & Rick. Loved Mother of Christine (Myrtle) Son-In-Law Bob Grandma to Raymond, Frances & Todd Grandma Jean to Henry, Ivy & Scarlett No longer in Pain, Rest Easy Mum Mum You were always there for me. Your unique sense of wit and charm will never be forgotten. Your support through difficult times helped me get to where I am today. You loving son Peter. Peter & Roberta (dec), Roxanne & Scott, Michaela & Andrew, James & Olivia. Mum Without goodbye you went to sleep, Golden memories are ours to keep. Forever in our hearts. Loved mum of Mark & Kim. Devoted Grandma of Tom, Emily and Chloe. A private funeral will be held.



Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020
