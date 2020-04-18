|
Assigal Jenell Anne 20/12/1960 - 17/04/2020 Passed away peacefully at the Wodonga Hospital after a very long battle. Very much wife of Chris. Loving mother to Shaun, Scott and Robert. Loved and adoring nan to Jacob, Tate, Flynn, Ollie and Millie. Sister of Robert, Craig and Kate. A very special person to all her treasured friends. "Finally resting peacefully, the battle is over" For those that would like to send a sympathy card to the family please feel comfortable to mail it to Radcliffe Funeral Services. 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, 3690 A private family cremation service will be held and a memorial service to celebrate the her life held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020