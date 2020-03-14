|
McMEEKEN (Renshaw) Jenny Passed away suddenly on Friday March 6, 2020 aged 64 years. I know you're up there somewhere, flying high, The vast blue sky, the fluffy white clouds, stars above in the night sky, I hear the plane roaring, the angels calling, Where, oh where, have you gone? You dearly loved your husband, children, grandchildren and pets, So loving, honest, generous and kind, You followed the golden rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you", You made your peace on Earth, as it is in Heaven. Heartbroken people left behind. We shed tears but know that's not enough. Could we have done more? YES Could we have determined or changed destiny? NO Forever remembering the good times, sister Wendy. Flying high, gone, but not forgotten. Robert, Ken and Shaz, Brett and Deb. Aunty Snow and Elaine. And extended family. Gone to join mother Faye and sister Vickie (both dec) A private cremation will take place.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 14, 2020