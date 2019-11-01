|
|
CARLISLE (nee Mills) Joan Shirley CARLISLE 28th October 2019 at Mudgee Hospital, late of Strikes Lane, Eurunderee and formerly of Albury Wodonga. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother, foster mother, mother-in-law and Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A cherished sister and friend. Aged 81 years "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths" Proverbs 3:5-6 Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Joan Carlisle, which will take place at 2:00pm on Friday 8th November 2019 at Frontline Church, Mudgee. A cremation will be held the following day at 3pm in Bathurst. No flowers by request and in lieu donations could be considered to Compassion Australia and may be left at the service. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 1, 2019