HOOPER (nee Anderson) Joan Evelyn 19/11/1927 - 19/05/2020 Passed away peacefully at Estia Health Benalla surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Leslie (dec). Loved mother of Colin and Olive, Pam and Bill (dec), Russell (dec) and Tracey, Val, Lois and Alan, Gary (dec) and their families. "Treasured memories of a life well lived" Private family funeral service due to the Corona Virus regulations. N J Todd Funeral Directors Benalla 03 5762 2461 Euroa 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020