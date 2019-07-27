Home

Joan FAIRBRIDGE

Joan FAIRBRIDGE Notice
FAIRBRIDGE (ne'e Duff) Joan Family and friends of the late Joan Fairbridge are invited to a graveside interment at the Howlong Cemetery, Ashford Road, Howlong on Friday 2nd August 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Following the interment a celebration will be held at the Howlong Golf Club, 186 Golf Club Drive, Howlong.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests sending a contribution to

medecins sans frontieres (MSF) in Joan's memory.



Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
