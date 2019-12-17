|
|
LEWIS (nee Driscoll) Joan Margaret 12.6.1919 - 12.12.2019
Formerly of Trail Street, Wagga Wagga, passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Loved daughter of Daniel and Kathleen (nee Hughes) Driscoll, Yerong Creek. Beloved wife of the late Dr Ronald Awstun Lewis, MBE. Loving mother of Simon and Stephanie Lewis. Devoted mother to Megan Gorman, Michael, David and Ronald Lewis. Mother-in-law of Sine Cheyne-Macpherson, Jennifer Lewis and Neal Gorman. Much loved Grandmother and Nain of Angus and Xavier; Huw and Ben; Mathew, Sarah and Bethwyn; Beatrice and Georgina, and Great Grandmother of their children. Fond sister and sister-in-law of Mary and Ken Willis, Denis Driscoll, Kevin Driscoll, Brian and Rosemary Driscoll, Clem and Margaret Driscoll, Noel and Anne Driscoll, Veronica and John McKinnon, and Bill and Gladys White (all dec'd). Aged 100.5 years.
Requiesce in Pace
Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul will be held on Thursday 19th December 2019 in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga commencing at 1.45pm. The burial will take place the following day, Friday 20th December 2019 in the Yerong Creek Cemetery at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 17, 2019