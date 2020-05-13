|
|
SKIDMORE (Barker nee Hodda) Joan May
11.3.1929 - 10.5.2020
Passed away peacefully at Mercy Place, Albury, aged 91. Loved daughter of Ernest Alfred and Martha Ann (nee Drage) Hodda (both dec.). Beloved and devoted wife of Ken Barker (dec.). Sister and sister in law to Bill and Myrtle Hodda (both dec.), Jack (dec.) and Bobby Hodda. Ron and Betty Barker (both dec.), Bill and Marie Barker (both dec.), Ian Barker (dec), Beau (dec.) and Joan Lord. Loved wife of Cyril (dec). Cherished friend of Peter (Qld). Adored mother and mother in law to Doug, John and Pam, Ross and Kerrie. Grandmother to Leigh, Michelle, Kylie, Matthew and Jessica. Great grandmother to 8. A beautiful and much-loved person who will be deeply missed. Taken into Gods eternal care 10 May 2020.
In line with current health restrictions a private ceremony for family and relatives only will be held on Monday 18 May 2020 at 1.30pm at Lester & Son, 359 Wantigong Street, North Albury.
Published in The Border Mail on May 13, 2020