Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Brian O'CONNOR


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Brian O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR John Brian 2.2.1941 -19.8.2019

In loving memory of John who passed away surrounded by his family's love after a short illness. Aged 78 years. Brother of Maureen, husband of Felicity. Loved father of Damian, Kristen, Justin, Simon (dec) and Adrian. Father-in-law to Simone, Poppy to Sian, Mia, Ruby, Brady, Caelan, Eve, Liam, Ash and Sophie.



'Many special memories. You are forever in our hearts'



Thank you to Dr Walton, as well as the staff at Westmont and Brolga Court for your care.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.