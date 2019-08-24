|
|
O'CONNOR John Brian 2.2.1941 -19.8.2019
In loving memory of John who passed away surrounded by his family's love after a short illness. Aged 78 years. Brother of Maureen, husband of Felicity. Loved father of Damian, Kristen, Justin, Simon (dec) and Adrian. Father-in-law to Simone, Poppy to Sian, Mia, Ruby, Brady, Caelan, Eve, Liam, Ash and Sophie.
'Many special memories. You are forever in our hearts'
Thank you to Dr Walton, as well as the staff at Westmont and Brolga Court for your care.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 24, 2019