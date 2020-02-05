Home

John BROUGH-SMYTH

John BROUGH-SMYTH Notice
BROUGH-SMYTH The Funeral Service to honour the life of Mr John Brough-Smyth will be held in the Mason Park Chapel, 95 Mason Street, Wangaratta on Monday February 10, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Heart Foundation via www.heartfoundation.org.au/donate or Diabetes Australia via www.diabetesaustralia.com.au/donation may be made in memory of John, and any donation will be appreciated. Burial will follow this service at the Wangaratta Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Border Mail on Feb. 5, 2020
