John Charles PARKINSON


1941 - 2019
John Charles PARKINSON Notice
PARKINSON John Charles

18.6.1941 - 26.6.2019



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Loved Son of George (Doug) and Edna (both dec.). Brother of Robert (dec.) and Lynette. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret. Unique and much loved Father and Father-In-Law of Lou and Wendy, Dave and Lauren. Best mate and Pa to Corey, Tyler, Casey, Jakob and Callan. Great Pa to Jaiya, Hunter, Dexter and Flynn.



At Peace

Loved Beyond Life
Published in The Border Mail from June 28 to June 29, 2019
