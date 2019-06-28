|
|
PARKINSON John Charles
18.6.1941 - 26.6.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home. Loved Son of George (Doug) and Edna (both dec.). Brother of Robert (dec.) and Lynette. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret. Unique and much loved Father and Father-In-Law of Lou and Wendy, Dave and Lauren. Best mate and Pa to Corey, Tyler, Casey, Jakob and Callan. Great Pa to Jaiya, Hunter, Dexter and Flynn.
At Peace
Loved Beyond Life
Published in The Border Mail from June 28 to June 29, 2019