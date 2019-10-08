|
HALLINAN John Francis (Jack) 20.5.1925~2.10.2019
94 years young
Loved husband of Kathleen (deceased) and Betty. Loving father and father-in-law of Annette and Clark, Damian and Wendy, Paul and Shelagh, Mark and Leanne, Brendan and Carol, Kathy and Brian, Maree and Barry, Andrew, Vincent and Tracey (deceased), and Helen and Craig. Special grand dad of Meghan and Paul, Shaun and Michelle, Renee, Elly and Mark, Joel and Tess, Bianca and Nico, Nicholas, Riley, Dane, Tim & Makky, Emma, Zac. Friend of Matthew. Special great grand dad of Rufus and Jethro, Frankie and Georgie, Jack & Ollie, Raf and Sofia. Dear friend of John and Josie, Brian and Karen. Papa of Max, Hannah and Lara.
Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was absolutely loved, respected and was an inspiration to all who knew him.
'Still gardening'
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 8, 2019