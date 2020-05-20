|
|
ROBINSON John Frederick John passed away suddenly at home on Saturday May 16 2020 aged 67 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Jan and much-loved father and father in law of Hayley and Agung, Karla and Tom, and Brad and friend of Kelly. Pop to Risha, Jaydev (dec), Shanti, Daisy, Brodie, and Maya.
So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
It's hard to walk the road alone
Instead of side by side,
But there comes a time for all of us,
When the paths of life divide,
As you have gone before me,
One thing I ask of you,
Walk slowly down the Heavenly path,
Till I catch up with you.
All my love Jan.
To us you were someone special,
Someone loving and true,
You will never be forgotten Dad,
We thought the world of you.
Love Hayley, Karla, and Brad.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on May 20, 2020