|
|
FORD John Henry John passed away on Wednesday March 25 2020 at North East Heath Wangaratta aged 78 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Lyn and much-loved father and father in law of Kim and Lisa, Darren and Robyn, Daniel, Andrew (dec) and Kristie and Paul. Pop to Matthew, Casey, Wyatt, Keira, Alan, Sutherland, Jacob and Marcus. Great Pop to Alexi, Lettie and George.
Peacefully sleeping.
Heartaches in the world are many
But losing you was worse than any
Others are taken, this I know,
But you were mine and I loved you so
Sleep peacefully until we meet again.
Your loving wife, Lyn.
Death thinks that it has taken you away from me. But it doesn't know that it has actually brought us closer together. Miss you Dad.
Love always Kristy, Paul, Jacob and Marcus.
When I remember Dad, I smile. He always made us all laugh. I am grateful to have called him Dad.
With all our love, your daughter Kim, Lisa and Matthew.
Life is not measured by the years you live,
But by the love you gave & the things you did
Darren, Robyn, Casey and Wyatt.
In our hearts you will stay
Loved and remembered every day.
David, Giovanna and family.
Due to current circumstances private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to held at a later date.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020