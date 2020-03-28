Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard Squires Funerals
PO Box 358
Corowa, New South Wales 2646
(02) 6033 4255
Resources
More Obituaries for John FORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry FORD

Add a Memory
John Henry FORD Notice
FORD John Henry John passed away on Wednesday March 25 2020 at North East Heath Wangaratta aged 78 years. He was the dearly loved husband of Lyn and much-loved father and father in law of Kim and Lisa, Darren and Robyn, Daniel, Andrew (dec) and Kristie and Paul. Pop to Matthew, Casey, Wyatt, Keira, Alan, Sutherland, Jacob and Marcus. Great Pop to Alexi, Lettie and George.



Peacefully sleeping.



Heartaches in the world are many

But losing you was worse than any

Others are taken, this I know,

But you were mine and I loved you so

Sleep peacefully until we meet again.



Your loving wife, Lyn.



Death thinks that it has taken you away from me. But it doesn't know that it has actually brought us closer together. Miss you Dad.



Love always Kristy, Paul, Jacob and Marcus.



When I remember Dad, I smile. He always made us all laugh. I am grateful to have called him Dad.



With all our love, your daughter Kim, Lisa and Matthew.



Life is not measured by the years you live,

But by the love you gave & the things you did



Darren, Robyn, Casey and Wyatt.



In our hearts you will stay

Loved and remembered every day.



David, Giovanna and family.



Due to current circumstances private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to held at a later date.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -