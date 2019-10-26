|
CARDWELL John James 17.1.1951~20.10.2019
John James Cardwell passed away unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday 20th October 2019 at Hervey Bay, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Linda. Father of Robyn, Rebecca, Scott and Kimberley. Grandfather of Eloise, Braxton and Adrian. Son-in-law of Coral (dec) and Ronald, father-in-law of Robert, Peter and Erica.
John passed away while enjoying a holiday in Queensland with Linda. A resilient, caring and loving man, he gave generously and is remembered for his kind, gentle manner and strong commitment to his family and community.
Reunited with his parents Andrew and Mary, John was taken too soon and will forever leave a hole in our hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 26, 2019