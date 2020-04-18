|
|
DANN John James 1.4.1943 - 15.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Adored husband of Margaret. Cherished father of Barry & Lynda, Grahame & Wayne and Michael & Daniele. Pa of James & Sarah and Sara & Brodie. Grandpa of Koah.
Loved Forever
The family of John advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell. They sincerely thank you for your messages of love, care and support at this difficult time.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 18, 2020