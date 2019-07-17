|
|
MCLEAN John Joseph
3.1.1955 - 10.7.2019
Passed away peacefully age 64 years. Loved son of Thomas and Joyce (both dec). Brother of Coral and Tom (dec). Loving father of Sandee, Laurie and Matthew. Grandfather of six grandsons, fond uncle of David (dec), Adrian, Robyn and Kitty.
A special thank you to Jenny, Stacey, Robyn & Barry and all those who provided care, love and support to John.
Patient sufferer now
resting peacefully.
Please see Saturday's edition for funeral details.
Published in The Border Mail on July 17, 2019