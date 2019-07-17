Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John MCLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Joseph MCLEAN


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Joseph MCLEAN Notice
MCLEAN John Joseph

3.1.1955 - 10.7.2019



Passed away peacefully age 64 years. Loved son of Thomas and Joyce (both dec). Brother of Coral and Tom (dec). Loving father of Sandee, Laurie and Matthew. Grandfather of six grandsons, fond uncle of David (dec), Adrian, Robyn and Kitty.



A special thank you to Jenny, Stacey, Robyn & Barry and all those who provided care, love and support to John.



Patient sufferer now

resting peacefully.



Please see Saturday's edition for funeral details.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.