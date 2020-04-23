|
|
KANTOR (Snr) John Formerly of 116 High Street, Beechworth passed away peacefully on the 10th April, 2020 at Beechworth Hospital. Aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Helen. Devoted father and father-in-law of John & Yvonne.
Cherished grandfather of Janelle & Dean, Gaylene & Carl and Leon & Joanne. Great grandfather of Cooper & Parker, Emily & Jake and Blake & Milla.
Buried at a private family funeral on 17th April, 2020.
'Resting Peacefully, Always Loved & Always in Our Hearts'
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 23, 2020