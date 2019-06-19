Home

John KORKOLIS

Notice Condolences

John KORKOLIS Notice
KORKOLIS John To our beloved Father and Father-in-Law you were so dearly loved.

We will miss your happy and loving demeanour, your warm welcomes and truly generous spirit.

You will remain for ever in our memories.

Love Peter and Gabrielle.





To my beautiful Grandfather

John (Yiannis) Korkolis

I will always treasure dearly the omelettes, banter and laughter we shared together. Your generosity and warm heartedness knew no bounds.

It was an honour to have had a Pappou like you in my life for 21 years.

With much love

Noah Yiannis Blaise Korkolis.

.
Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019
