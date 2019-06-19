Home

John KORKOLIS

Notice

John KORKOLIS Notice
KORKOLIS John The Funeral Service for the Late John Korkolis will be held at The Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 378 Olive Street, Albury on Friday, 21st June, 2019 commencing at 11:00am.

At the conclusion of the service the cortege will depart for the Waugh Road Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Archangels Church would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the service.

Vigil Prayers will be held in The Hume Chapel, John Hossack Funeral Services, 435 Wilson Street, Albury on Thursday, 20th June 2019 commencing at 6:30pm.



Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019
