KORKOLIS John
'Dear Daddy'
Tired and weary you made no fuss,
You fought so hard to stay with us,
My heart was breaking as I sat by your bed,
Holding your hand and stroking your head,
Watching you slip away I tried not to cry,
But I knew it was time to say goodbye,
As you drew your last breath,
I knew that God was near you.
Love and Kisses Always Rena xxxx
'Dear Daddy and Pappou'
A golden heart stopped beating
Two hands were laid to rest
God broke our hearts to prove
He only takes the best.
Love and Kisses Always
David,Rena and your grandson
Maximus xxxx
Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019