John KORKOLIS

John KORKOLIS Notice
KORKOLIS John

'Dear Daddy'



Tired and weary you made no fuss,

You fought so hard to stay with us,

My heart was breaking as I sat by your bed,

Holding your hand and stroking your head,

Watching you slip away I tried not to cry,

But I knew it was time to say goodbye,

As you drew your last breath,

I knew that God was near you.



Love and Kisses Always Rena xxxx



~



'Dear Daddy and Pappou'



A golden heart stopped beating

Two hands were laid to rest

God broke our hearts to prove

He only takes the best.



Love and Kisses Always

David,Rena and your grandson

Maximus xxxx
Published in The Border Mail on June 19, 2019
