Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lewis NELSON


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Lewis NELSON Notice
NELSON John Lewis 10.3.1950~9.4.2020

Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, 9th April, 2020, at the Albury Cancer Centre. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne. Loved father and father-in-law of Kirsten and Scott, Matthew and Ashlee, James and Natalie and Tim and Gary. Loved and adored Poppy of Ally, Ben, Mia and Jacob. Brother and brother-in-law to David and Karen.



'Sadly missed and forever loved'



Due to Government Restrictions a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -