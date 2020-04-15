|
|
NELSON John Lewis 10.3.1950~9.4.2020
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, 9th April, 2020, at the Albury Cancer Centre. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Suzanne. Loved father and father-in-law of Kirsten and Scott, Matthew and Ashlee, James and Natalie and Tim and Gary. Loved and adored Poppy of Ally, Ben, Mia and Jacob. Brother and brother-in-law to David and Karen.
'Sadly missed and forever loved'
Due to Government Restrictions a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 15, 2020