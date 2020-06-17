|
Moran Dr John Leslie It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved John. He is the greatest man that we have known. He brought untold strength, encouragement and joy to his adored wife Pamela, to his children Freya, Perdita and Demelza (Millie) together with his sons in law Greg and Shannon and grandchildren Zara and Luella, and his step grandchildren Campbell and Archie. His dedication to work, selflessness, humour and passion for life, shone through brightly. Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Border Mail on June 17, 2020