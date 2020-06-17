Home

Radcliffe Funeral Services
4 Moorefield Park Drive
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6056 0649
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Guys St
Korumburra
View Map
Dr John MORAN

Dr John MORAN Notice
Moran Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Dr. John Leslie Moran will be offered at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Guys St, Korumburra on Friday June 19th 2020 to commence at 12 noon. At the conclusion of mass the cortege will respectfully make its way to the Korumburra Cemetery. The online Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Dr. John Leslie Moran will be available at 12 noon on Saturday June 20th. To receive the link and password email [email protected] and we will email the link to you. If you would like to send a card to the family to let them know that you are thinking of them, please address it to Radcliffe Funeral Services, 4 Moorefield Park Drive, Wodonga, 3690 and we shall pass them onto Pam and his girls.



Published in The Border Mail on June 17, 2020
