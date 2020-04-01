|
NESBITT John Born 19th April 1933 - Died 31st March 2020 Dairy farmer at Chiltern and Cornishtown John was a kind and loving man who constantly did all he could for his family. He was the loving husband of Olive (deceased), Father and Father in law of John and Helen, Mark and Barbara and Anne. He was also the Grand Father of Amanda, Aaron, Raschelle, Zac, Cassie, Jessica, Jeremy and Jenna. Also being the devoted Great Grand Father of seven and a half wonderful children. John has gone to the great farm in the sky to be reunited with his cherished Olive Please know we loved you and give Mum a loving hug from all of us. Private family funeral service. O'NEILL & TODD Funeral Directors (Pauline Lappin) Chiltern 5726 1302 Benalla 5762 2461 Member AFDA
