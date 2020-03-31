Home

John THURLING


1948 - 2020
John THURLING Notice
Thurling John 20/03/1948-29/03/2020 John passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital Albury on Sunday 29th March 2020, aged 72. His tremendous personality, and loving soul will will be deeply missed. Our family has a deep sadness in our hearts. Your loving son and daughter, Shaun and Kim, son-in-law and daughter-in-law, Allen and Kelly. Brother Mark, sister-in-law Gabby, and nephew Gerard. Grandchildren, Ammie, Nathan, Sophia, Zachary, Cody and Ryanne. Great Grandchildren, Jaxson, Sophia, Isabella and Sonny. Mother of Shaun and long-time friend, Lainie. A celebration of John's life will be organised for later in the year.
Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 31, 2020
