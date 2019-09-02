|
|
PIERCE (Jack) John Walter Jack passed away peacefully on August 31 2019 at the Corowa Hospital aged 85 years. He was the loved and loving husband of Margaret (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Michael and Susan, Mark and Vanessa, Stephen and Therese, Jeffery and Gayle. Beloved grandfather to Rebecca, Tracy, Adam, Hugh, Lewis, Rory, Belinda, Richard (dec), Benjamin, Matthew, Ryan, Dale and David.
Loving great grandfather to Lauren, Paige, Jordyn, Jack, Charlee, Joshua, Olivia, Mila, Oscar, Rose, Summer and Nate.
Life is not measured by the years you live, but by the love you gave and the things you did.
Today, tomorrow our whole lives through, we will always love and remember you.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 2, 2019