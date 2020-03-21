Home

Dr John William BYRNE


1931 - 2020
Dr John William BYRNE Notice
BYRNE Dr John William 28.6.1931~15.3.2020

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, 15th March, 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Alan (dec) and Sandy, Greg and Deanne, Judi and Roger, Lynne and Graeme, David and Loretta. Loved grandfather of Will, Mitchell, Casey, Jack, Olivia, Dylan, Georgia, Tom, Nick and Sam. Great grandfather of Max.



'Safe in the arms of Jesus'



Due to Public Health Restrictions a private family funeral will be held.



Published in The Border Mail on Mar. 21, 2020
