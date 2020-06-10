|
|
TYRELL (Jack) John William Passed away peacefully on 7th June, 2020. Aged 88 years.
Dearly loved & greatly missed husband of Maisie (dec), father & father-in-law of Joy & Mark, Lynne & Kevin, Kaye & Chris, Ian & Leslie. Pop & poppa Jack of Matthew, Lisa, Daniel, Jessica, Sam, Alister, Joseph, Ashley, Zac, Hayden & Gabrielle. Great-grandfather of 11.
A Private Service
~
Goodbye dad
We are so sad but...mum has been waiting 11 years to take your hand and never let it go again.
Lotsaluv Joy & Mark, Pop to Sam & Annie & Joseph.
Now you can dance.
~
Dad and Poppa Jack.
You may have left us suddenly, but you taught us so much. We were so blessed to have you. God gave us the best he had. Our lives won't be the same. We will miss you forever.
All our love Lynne, Kevin, Matt, Jess and Gary.
Great poppa Jack of Sophie Darcy, Macey, Tayla, Jaeger, Liam & Jorja.
Mum and Dad Reunited to dance forever.
The man from 'Indi' River.
Who are we going to talk farming and cattle issues with now.
~
Tyrell, John William (Jack)
Taken suddenly but peacefully from us 7.6.20.
Dearly loved father of Kaye & Chris. Pop to Lisa and Ben, Dan, Al & Fi, Gab & Beau and Great Grandpop to Leni.
Give me one dozen roses
Put my heart in beside them
And send them to the one I love
Two soulmates finally reunited.
~
A major limb has fallen from our family tree
Sad and sudden was the call
So dearly loved by one & all
Gone is the face we loved so dear
Remembrance keeps him near
Gone but not forgotten
Always loved
Ian & Leslie, Ash & Casey, Zac & Lib, Hayden & Kristie, Chloe, Beau & George.
Published in The Border Mail on June 10, 2020