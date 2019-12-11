|
|
WITHERS (Jack) John Of Junee. Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th December 2019. Beloved husband of the late Thelma Withers. Dearly loved father and father in law of Jeanette and Fred Trevor and Peta . Adored Granddad and Pop of grandchildren and great granddad of great grandchildren. Aged 99 years At Rest The relatives and friends of the late Mr Jack Withers are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Monday 16th December 2019. A Graveside Service will be held in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Border Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019