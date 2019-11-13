Home

Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
Jonathan Lindsay CARRODUS


1947 - 2019
Jonathan Lindsay CARRODUS Notice
CARRODUS Jonathan Lindsay 'Frosty'



11.6.1947-9.11.2019



Passed away at Albury Base Hospital on the 9th November 2019. Much loved husband of Glenda. Loving father of Jeannette and Jonathan. Pop of Jessica, Hayley, Jarrod and Bryce. Big Pop of Hannah-May (dec), Xzavier and Alice. Loving son of Jonathan (dec) and June Carrodus (dec). Loving brother of Judith, Trevor and their families.



'Tired and weary you made no fuss,

you tried so hard to stay with us.'



Go Bombers!
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 13, 2019
