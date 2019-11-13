|
CARRODUS Jonathan Lindsay 'Frosty'
11.6.1947-9.11.2019
Passed away at Albury Base Hospital on the 9th November 2019. Much loved husband of Glenda. Loving father of Jeannette and Jonathan. Pop of Jessica, Hayley, Jarrod and Bryce. Big Pop of Hannah-May (dec), Xzavier and Alice. Loving son of Jonathan (dec) and June Carrodus (dec). Loving brother of Judith, Trevor and their families.
'Tired and weary you made no fuss,
you tried so hard to stay with us.'
Go Bombers!
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 13, 2019