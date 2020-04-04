Home

Jonathon JACKSON


1980 - 2020
Jonathon JACKSON Notice
Jackson Jonathan (Jono) 13 Oct 1980 - 29 March 2020 Son to Mel and Janet, brother to Amy and Liam and beloved uncle to Charlotte and Amelia. He will be greatly missed by his family here and in the UK, together with his friends, workmates and Bistro customers at the Commercial Club. Jono was a great storyteller, funny, kind and meant the world to those who knew him. Many hearts are broken at the loss of such a beautiful soul. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year.
Published in The Border Mail on Apr. 4, 2020
