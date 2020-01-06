Home

Joyce Edith TOWNER

Joyce Edith TOWNER Notice
TOWNER Joyce Edith Joyce passed away on Saturday January 4 2020 at Southern Cross Karinya Corowa aged 94 years. She was the dearly loved wife of Reg (dec) and much-loved mother and mother in law of Russ (dec) and Pat, Jeff and Pam and Annette and John. Nan to Keryl, Janine, Aaron, Dean, Stacey, Damian and Allysa. Great Nan to her 13 great grandchildren.



Memories are the loveliest things,

They last from day to day

They can't get lost

They can't wear out

And can never be taken away.
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 6, 2020
