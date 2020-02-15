|
HUTTON Joyce Lillian Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday 12th February 2020. Dearly loved wife of Harry (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lynette (dec'd), Ian and Leah, and Peter (dec'd). Adored Nan of Paul, Adrian and Yani. Aged 93 years.
'At Peace.'
Following a private cremation, a Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Alban's Anglican Church, Lake Albert Road, Kooringal on Thursday 20th February 2020 commencing at 11am.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
