Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lester & Son Funeral Directors
359 Wantigong Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6040 5066
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann (Judy) SUTHERLAND

Add a Memory
Judith Ann (Judy) SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND Judith Ann (Judy) 9.7.1934 - 29.5.2020



With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother. Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Much loved mother of Meagan and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Sarah, William and Carter. Loved youngest sister of Mary (dec), Margaret and Doris.



A gentle, kind and faithful woman

now home with her beloved Kevin.



With much gratitude to those at Mercy who loved and cared for our Mum.





The family of Judith advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell.



logo
Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -