SUTHERLAND Judith Ann (Judy) 9.7.1934 - 29.5.2020
With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved mother. Dearly loved wife of Kevin (dec). Much loved mother of Meagan and Peter. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Sarah, William and Carter. Loved youngest sister of Mary (dec), Margaret and Doris.
A gentle, kind and faithful woman
now home with her beloved Kevin.
With much gratitude to those at Mercy who loved and cared for our Mum.
The family of Judith advise that in the light of the current situation we all face, they have chosen a private farewell.
Published in The Border Mail on May 30, 2020