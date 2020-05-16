|
|
O'DONOGHUE (Olley) Judith Anne ' Judy '
Passed away peacefully at Riverwood Aged Care Facility, West Albury on 11th May 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Brian Joseph (dec).
Dearly loved mother of John, James, Megan (dec), Daniel (dec) and mother-in-law of Karen and Emma.
Cherished grandma of Jack, Briony, Darbi, Ruby and Danny.
Loving daughter of Robert and Martha Olley (both dec).
Loved sister of Margaret (dec).
' Resting Peacefully Forever '
Private Service
Published in The Border Mail on May 16, 2020