Parkes Judith Annette Passed away peacefully on 24th August 2019 aged 84. Dearly loved wife and partner of Cliff for 62 years. Loving mother of Julie, Annette and Geoff. Mother in law of Harold and John and Nanna Judy to Sophie, Ruby, Jackson, Mitchell and Nic. Although saddened at our sudden loss, fond memories remain for us to share. We will always admire the dignified way she lived her life. A private family gathering to commemorate a wonderful lifetime is to be held in Melbourne on the 31st August.
Published in The Border Mail on Aug. 27, 2019