|
|
HARTLES (Clare) Judith Louise 12.6.1942-19.11.2019
Of Albury, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife to Roy (dec) and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Robert, Shirley (dec), Neil, Mandy, Christopher and Zorica. Grandma to Danny and Shona, David, Melissa, Taylor, Michael, Isabella and Jessica. Great grandma to Tallon, Lily, Jake, Caley and Matthew.
You will be greatly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019