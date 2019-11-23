Home

Judith Louise HARTLES


1942 - 2019
Judith Louise HARTLES Notice
HARTLES (Clare) Judith Louise 12.6.1942-19.11.2019



Of Albury, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday 19th November 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife to Roy (dec) and much loved mother and mother-in-law to Robert, Shirley (dec), Neil, Mandy, Christopher and Zorica. Grandma to Danny and Shona, David, Melissa, Taylor, Michael, Isabella and Jessica. Great grandma to Tallon, Lily, Jake, Caley and Matthew.



You will be greatly missed and

forever in our hearts.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
