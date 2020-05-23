|
TAYLOR JUDITH MARGARET Of Mt Beauty Victoria formerly of Wagga Wagga NSW. Passed away suddenly May 6, 2020 at her home in Mt Beauty aged 85. Dearly loved sister of Patricia, Aunt of Andrew. Cousin of Ann, David, Michael (dec) and Bridgid. Treasured also by her friends. You captured colour, light and form so vibrantly on canvas, paper and textile. You saw beauty in nature, intricacy in history and shared that with us. We were touched by your artistic flair as we were by your life, our dear Judy. We will miss your passion, talent and knowledge. We will always love and remember you so fondly and deeply in our hearts. Pat, Andrew and Teresa, Ann and Mick, David and Marilyn and Bridgid. Private Funeral arrangements. John & Christine Haddrick Wangaratta 03 5722 2525 Mt Beauty 03 5754 4050 northeastfunerals.com.au
Published in The Border Mail on May 23, 2020