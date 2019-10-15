Home

Kate Alexandra (RAMSDEN) CALVERT

Kate Alexandra (RAMSDEN) CALVERT Notice
Calvert (Ramsden) Kate Alexandra Died peacefully on the 11th of October 2019, at 'Terrinallum South' Darlington, Victoria. Cherished wife of Tom and Mother of Claudia, Phoebe and Charlie. The adored elder daughter of David and Barbara. Dearly loved sister of Penny and her family, Richard, Sophie and Oliver. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ A celebration of Kate's life will be held at 2pm Friday 18th of October at the Calvert Home, 'Terrinallum South' Darlington, Victoria.
Published in The Border Mail on Oct. 15, 2019
