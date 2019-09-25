|
LECHMERE Kathleen Ivy (Kath)
Family and friends of the late Kathleen Lechmere are invited to attend the celebration of her life which will take place at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 550 Prune St, Lavington on Thursday 26th September 2019 at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will leave for the Glenmorus Gardens Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus Street, Glenroy, for a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to
Mercy Place Albury, envelopes available at Church.
Published in The Border Mail on Sept. 25, 2019