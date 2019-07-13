|
BARNIK Kathy Our lovely Kathy fell asleep in death peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
She will be missed by all who knew her especially husband John, daughters Aneeta, Jana and extended family. She will also be remembered for her love of fun, pleasant and courteous manner to all.
We take this opportunity to thank the staff of Beechworth Hospital. A very special thank you to the kind and efficient ladies of Palliative Care whose support was invaluable for Kathy and family. You were all wonderful.
Looking forward to meeting again in the resurrection - Acts 24:15
Published in The Border Mail on July 13, 2019