Lester & Son Funeral Directors
49 Thomas Mitchell Dr
Wodonga, New South Wales
02 6056 1700
Kelly Michael KNOTT


1958 - 2019
Kelly Michael KNOTT Notice
KNOTT Kelly Michael 13.1.1958 - 22.7.2019



Passed away peacefully at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre surrounded by his loving wife and children. Devoted husband of Heather for 33 years. Loving father of Cameron and Ashleigh. Treasured son of Malcolm and Betty (dec). Brother of Debbie, Darryl and Terry (dec). A private funeral service has been held at Kelly's request.



Don't Be Sad

I Am Gone

Be Happy That I Was



lesterandson.com.au



Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019
