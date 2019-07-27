|
KNOTT Kelly Michael 13.1.1958 - 22.7.2019
Passed away peacefully at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre surrounded by his loving wife and children. Devoted husband of Heather for 33 years. Loving father of Cameron and Ashleigh. Treasured son of Malcolm and Betty (dec). Brother of Debbie, Darryl and Terry (dec). A private funeral service has been held at Kelly's request.
Don't Be Sad
I Am Gone
Be Happy That I Was
Published in The Border Mail on July 27, 2019