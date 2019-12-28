|
|
|
Duke Funeral Prayers for Mr Kelvin John Duke will be offered at St Mary's Catholic Church, North Road, Chiltern on Thursday 2nd January, 2020 commencing at 11.00 am. The Funeral will leave at the conclusion of Prayers for Burial at the Chiltern Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Albury Wodonga Cancer Centre in memory of Kelvin would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the Church. O'NEILL & TODD Funeral Directors (Pauline Lappin) Chiltern 5726 1302 Benella 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 28, 2019