Hill
Ken
Ken Hill 29/03/1926 - 6/12/2019
Passed away peacefully at the Albury & District Aged Care Home.
A gentle friendly & loving man to all he came in contact with.
Patriarch of our family.
Dad to Colleen & Rob (dec), Ken & Heidi, Derek & Janine, Carolynne & David.
Grandad to 13 plus partners, Great Grandad to 28 plus partners, Great great Grandad to 14.
Reunited with Kath, his loving wife of 68 years. May their memories live on forever.
Funeral details from Hossacks Funerals to follow.
Hossack Funerals
Giulio, Hossacks 02 60413855
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 14, 2019