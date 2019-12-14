Home

John Hossack Funeral Homes
435 Wilson Street
Albury, New South Wales 2640
(02) 6041 3855
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Lavington Baptist Church
450 Parnall Street
Lavington
Ken Hill


1926 - 2019
Ken Hill 29/03/1926 - 6/12/2019

Passed away peacefully at the Albury & District Aged Care Home.

A gentle friendly & loving man to all he came in contact with.

Patriarch of our family.

Dad to Colleen & Rob (dec), Ken & Heidi, Derek & Janine, Carolynne & David.

Grandad to 13 plus partners, Great Grandad to 28 plus partners, Great great Grandad to 14.

Reunited with Kath, his loving wife of 68 years. May their memories live on forever.

Funeral details from Hossacks Funerals to follow. 

Hossack Funerals

Giulio, Hossacks 02 60413855
Published in The Border Mail on Dec. 14, 2019
