Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St Paul's Lutheran Church
Henty
Kenneth Frederick BAHR


1930 - 2019
Kenneth Frederick BAHR Notice
BAHR Kenneth Frederick

Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on

Friday 8th November 2019 aged 89 years.

Loved husband of June.

Loved father & father-in-law of

Christine & Gary, Stephen & Sharline.

Loving grandfather of Courtney, Georgia.



'In God's Loving Care'



One or the other must leave,

One or the other must stay.

One or the other must grieve,

That is forever the way.

That is the vow that was sworn.



Fathful 'till death do us part.

Braving what had to be borne,

Hiding the ache in the heart.

One, howsoever adored,

First must be summoned away.



That is the will of the Lord

One or the other must stay.



Loving husband of June

for 58 years of marriage.
Published in The Border Mail on Nov. 11, 2019
