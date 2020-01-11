Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway Funerals
20 South Street
Wodonga, Victoria 3690
(02) 6024 1093
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth BOWRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James BOWRAN


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenneth James BOWRAN Notice
BOWRAN Kenneth James 12.6.1941~4.1.2020 Passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on the 4th January, 2020, at Wodonga Hospital. Aged 78 years. Loved son of Eric and Ruby (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Louise, Patricia, Elizabeth, and Robin. Brother of Stuart and Pat. Uncle to Jason. Much loved Pa of Rebecca and Luke, Joshua and Abbey, Jack, Thomas and Abbey, Mitchell and Emily and Gabrielle. Great Grandfather of Chayce, Hadley and Jed. 'Reunited with Mum'
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -