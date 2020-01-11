|
|
BOWRAN Kenneth James 12.6.1941~4.1.2020 Passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on the 4th January, 2020, at Wodonga Hospital. Aged 78 years. Loved son of Eric and Ruby (both dec). Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Louise, Patricia, Elizabeth, and Robin. Brother of Stuart and Pat. Uncle to Jason. Much loved Pa of Rebecca and Luke, Joshua and Abbey, Jack, Thomas and Abbey, Mitchell and Emily and Gabrielle. Great Grandfather of Chayce, Hadley and Jed. 'Reunited with Mum'
Published in The Border Mail on Jan. 11, 2020