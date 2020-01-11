Home

Kenneth James BOWRAN

Kenneth James BOWRAN Notice
BOWRAN Kenneth James Family and friends of the late Kenneth James Bowran are warmly invited to attend the funeral service which will be celebrated at St. Johns Anglican Church, 225 Beechworth Road, Wodonga, at 9.30am on Friday, January 17th, 2020.

At the conclusion of the service the cortege will depart for The Sandy Creek Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Sandy Creek.



In lieu of flowers, donations directly to The Baranduda CFA would be appreciated.



Published in The Border Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
